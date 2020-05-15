March 30, 1940-May 13, 2020
MOLINE — Gary M. Wilson, 80, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.
Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 11am on Monday, May 18, 2020. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
Gary was born March 30, 1940 in Rock Island, the son of John and Esther (Galusha) Wilson. Gary was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Gary had various jobs working for the Rock Island Lines, Steel Co., in Houston, TX and landscaping and greenhouses and lastly at the Rock Island Botanical Center, Rock Island. He enjoyed gardening and writing poetry.
Survivors include his children, Cheryl, Winifred, Johanna and John; several grandchildren; sisters, Judy Moore, Quincy, IL, Joy Wilson, Rock Island and Hazel Wilson, Rock Island; brother, Herbert Wilson, Rock Island and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Theodore, Patrick, Ronald, Gerald and Derald.
