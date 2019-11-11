December 18, 1943-November 8, 2019
SILVIS — Gary Lee Mitton, 75, Silvis, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Denver Health, Denver, Colo., surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.
Gary was born on Dec. 18, 1943, in Moline, the son of Harley and Thalia (Dennhardt) Mitton. He attended Oakridge School, graduated from UTHS Class of 1961 and took classes at Black Hawk College, Moline. He married the love of his life, Linda Girot. Gary retired in 2001 after 39 years with Deere & Company.
Gary was a loving husband, father and PaPa. He was a Die Hard Cubs and Bears fan. Gary was a member of the Milan Rifle Club and traveled around the country to participate in Cowboy Action Shoots where he was better known as Teton Jake. His favorite past time was coaching and cheering for his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He coached Silvis Little League & Babe Ruth and ASA Girls Softball for many years. He shot picks for Dewey's Corner Tap, Port Byron, and bowled in the John Deere Sunset League for 50 years.
Survivors include his wife Linda; children, Kristie (Bryan) Churchley, Steamboat Springs, Colo., Michael (Crissy) Mohr, Orion, and Lauri Mohr (David Thompson), Port Byron; grandchildren: Jolee, Jared, Mary, Aaron, Zoey, Layla and Cooper; siblings, Dennis (Barbara) Mitton, Michigan, and Brian (Judy) Mitton, East Moline; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Girot and Peg Milburn; and his extended family.
And yes, Michael, he was preceded in death by his parents.