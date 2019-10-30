May 3, 1942-October 29, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Gary L. Prusator, 77, of East Moline, formerly of Kewanee, died at 4:50 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Cremation will be accorded, and private graveside inurnment will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Kewanee. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 3, 1942, in Kewanee, the son of John S. “Chick” and Lucille E. (Robinson) Prusator. Survivors include his friend, Beth Brodersen, of East Moline, along with many others who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and special friend, Joey.
Gary graduated from Kewanee High School in 1960 and from Midstate College in Peoria. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was an accountant for International Harvester until his retirement. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.