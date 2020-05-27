× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 4, 1947-May 24, 2020

MOLINE — Gary H. Isaacson, 73, of Moline, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Private visitation will be held Friday May 29, 2020, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, followed by burial at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Gary was born May 4, 1947, in Moline, the son of Chester and Margaret (Anderson) Isaacson.

He was employed as a Quotations Manager for 25 years at Ziel-Carlson, Inc.

Gary was a member of Homewood Evangelical Free Church, Moline, and loved all sports, especially playing basketball and golf.

He is survived by his brother, Dale; niece, Megan (Joshua) Kusch, Ohio; and nephew, Daniel Isaacson, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be sent to the family at deroofuneralhome.com.

