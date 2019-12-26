Gary Eugene Milefchik

A memorial mass will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal. Military honors will be performed by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Following in the footsteps of his father and two uncles, Gary began his employment at the Rock Island Arsenal, starting with his apprenticeship and working his way up to the Director of manufacturing. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Gary was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Moline Vikings Club. He enjoyed reading and was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Gary also enjoyed history, old buildings and unique architecture. He was a very proud daddy to his three kitties, and he enjoyed going on cruises with his wife, Margaret.