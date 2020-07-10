× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 5, 1950-July 5, 2020

MOLINE — Gary Dean (Dino) Bennett, 69, of Moline, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, peacefully at home.

There will be no services. Condolences can be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

He was born Nov. 5, 1950, at St. Anthony's in Rock Island to Cleo T. and Geraldine Bennett.

Gary worked at John Deere Plow Planter in Moline until he went on disability in the early '80s.

He married Marsha Luellen in 1975 and later divorced in 1988. They shared a daughter and stepson together. He then married Mary Miller in 1994 until present.

Gary enjoyed fishing, traveling and lets not forget about his love for cars. He also enjoyed his grandkids when he could. As he grew older he enjoyed the company of his dogs.