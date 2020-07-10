November 5, 1950-July 5, 2020
MOLINE — Gary Dean (Dino) Bennett, 69, of Moline, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, peacefully at home.
There will be no services. Condolences can be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.
He was born Nov. 5, 1950, at St. Anthony's in Rock Island to Cleo T. and Geraldine Bennett.
Gary worked at John Deere Plow Planter in Moline until he went on disability in the early '80s.
He married Marsha Luellen in 1975 and later divorced in 1988. They shared a daughter and stepson together. He then married Mary Miller in 1994 until present.
Gary enjoyed fishing, traveling and lets not forget about his love for cars. He also enjoyed his grandkids when he could. As he grew older he enjoyed the company of his dogs.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Moline; daughter, Jaime (Andy) Gustafson of Rock Island; grandson, Zachary (Linsey) Bennett of Rock Island; grandson, Corbin Gustafson of Rock Island; granddaughter, Kristin (Dylan) Brock of Rock Island; great-grandson, Aiden Brock; stepson, Chad Luellen of Chicago; stepson, Doug (Linda) Miller of Arizona; five grandchildren; stepson, Brad Miller of Moline; stepson, Chris Miller of Moline; brother, Randy (Sue) Bennett -Bett; sister, Debbie Brown of Arizona; brother, Sam (Peggy) Bennett of Milan; sister-in-law, Ruth Bennett of Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo T. Bennett; mother and stepfather, Geraldine and John Burton; grandson, Kai Gustafson; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie (Pete) Gosney; and his brother, Larry Bennett.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.