August 27, 1946-July 24, 2020

CAMPBELL'S ISLAND — Gary D. Roberson Sr., 73 of Campbell's Island, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday, July 30, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902-3rd Ave., East Moline. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. All guests are to wear a mask at all times and social distance.

Gary Dean Roberson was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Granite City, Ill., the son of Charles E. and Lois N. (Marler) Roberson. Gary was the second child of 13. He was a self-employed laborer last working in 2008. Gary married Donna Mincone Dec. 3, 1979, in Edmonton Alberta, Canada. Gary enjoyed dirt track racing and NASCAR. He enjoyed being on the river. Gary was a passionate Packers and Cardinal's fan. Gary was all about family; he loved spending time with them especially around the kitchen table.