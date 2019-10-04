June 7, 1941-October 1, 2019
TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Gary D. Fredell, age 78, of Two Rivers, Wis., and Naples, Fla., died peacefully surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Gary was born June 7, 1941, in Moline, son of the late Kenneth and Vivian (Larson) Fredell. He was a graduate of Orion High School with the Class of 1959. He received his BS degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois, Champaign, with the Class of 1965. On March 16, 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Kilts in Moline. She preceded him in death on Sept. 24, 2016.
Gary worked for Eagle Signal in Illinois and then AMF Paragon of Two Rivers. He and his partners then purchased the business, which then became known as Paragon. Prior to his retirement in 1996, he was the VP of International Sales for Paragon. Gary enjoyed golfing, working in his yard and working on his model ships. He also enjoyed his 5:00 treats with “Snowball,” the cat, and his Monday night cocktails with his buddies.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law: Dawn and Steve Brefczynski, Fairbanks, Alaska, Terri and Gerald Schreck, Menasha, Wis., Vicki and Larry Stock, Two Rivers, Wis.; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Jenna (Caleb), Brette, Brianna, Danica, Morgan and Trevor; eight great-grandchildren; one sister: Jean Rasmussen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim and Loretta Kilts, Judy and Ralph Conner, Nellie and Duane Goderis, Cindy and Chuck Sanders, Sherry and Ed VanWychen, Babbette and Jim Anderson, Karen and Tony Dietrich. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Gary was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Shirley Wilder; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Kilts and Steven Wilder.
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation has occurred at All Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, Wis., and funeral services for Gary will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers. Burial of Gary's cremated remains will be held at Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home and All Care Cremation Center are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Fredell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.