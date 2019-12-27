September 5, 1940-December 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Gary A. Phelps, 79, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of the Blackhawk Special Education Center, East Moline.

Gary was born on Sept. 5, 1940 in Brownfield, Ill., a son of Raymond A. and Edith M. Bowman Phelps. He graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, and then from the Quad City Associated Industries of Apprenticeship School. Gary married Foda R. Crawford on June 18, 1960, in Green Rock, Ill. She died on July 14, 2016.

Gary worked 27 years as a tool and die maker for John Deere Harvester Works, retiring in 2000. Previously he had worked at Williams and White, Farmall Works, Caterpillar and the Rock Island Arsenal.

Gary was a member of the I.A.M. - Lodge 1215, Quad City Tool and Diemakers and the U.A.W. Local 865, East Moline, where he served in many capacities including past president. He enjoyed working on cars, building engines and remodeling houses.