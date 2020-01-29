Garcia Lus
DAVENPORT — A Funeral Mass for Lus Garcia, 101, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with the rosary prayed at 4 p.m. to begin the visitation.

Lus passed away Jan. 27 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Survivors include her children, Margaret (Bill) Dufault, Davenport, Toni (Randy) Robertson, Buffalo, Tim (Lisa) Garcia, LeClaire, and Anne (Scott) Roth, Davenport; a brother, Salvador “Chavo” Lopez, Davenport.

