Garcia Lus

DAVENPORT — A Funeral Mass for Lus Garcia, 101, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with the rosary prayed at 4 p.m. to begin the visitation.