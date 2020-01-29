January 27, 2020
DAVENPORT — A Funeral Mass for Lus Garcia, 101, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home with the rosary prayed at 4 p.m. to begin the visitation.
You have free articles remaining.
Lus passed away Jan. 27 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Survivors include her children, Margaret (Bill) Dufault, Davenport, Toni (Randy) Robertson, Buffalo, Tim (Lisa) Garcia, LeClaire, and Anne (Scott) Roth, Davenport; a brother, Salvador “Chavo” Lopez, Davenport.
View complete obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Garcia Lus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.