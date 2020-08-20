× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 30, 1922-August 20, 2020

ALEDO — Ganna M. McWhorter, 97 of Aledo, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Brookstone in Aledo. Private graveside services are Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Aledo Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials in her name may be sent to College Avenue Presbyterian Church or Whitney’s Walk. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Ganna was born Nov. 30, 1922 in Matherville, Ill., to John and Anna Adams Matkovic. She graduated from Aledo High School and attended McMurray College. She married Morton W. “Bud” McWhorter July 11, 1947, in Aledo. He died March 10, 2005.

Ganna was a homemaker and assisted her husband in his farming operation.

She was a member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Kimmel Club. Ganna enjoyed golfing, traveling and being with her family.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Pastucha of Peoria and Nancy (Stuart) Coulter of Joy; two sons, Mort (Lisa) McWhorter and Jeff (Amy) McWhorter all of Aledo; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Dorothy McWhorter of Aledo; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Jerry Pastucha; granddaughter, Lynn Pastucha; two brothers, Marvin and John Matkovic.

