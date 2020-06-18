× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 13, 1951-June 16, 2020

HAMILTON, Ala. — Galen Gene Hartzler, 69, of Hamilton Ala., formerly from Moline, passed away at home on June 16, 2020.

Due to current restrictions, there will not be a funeral service or visitation at this time.

Galen was born in Kalona, Iowa, on March 13, 1951, the youngest of five children of Ellis and Erma (Beckler) Hartzler.

Galen was a veteran of the United States Army. After retirement, Galen moved to Hamilton where he built his dream home overlooking a pond. Maybe his favorite part of the property was his shop where he rebuilt vintage cars and tinkered with other projects. Galen was always lending a helping hand to his friends and family. He could often be found chatting with friends at local coffee shops. He will be remembered for his generosity and good nature.

He is survived by his sister, Nadine Webster; his brother, Gary Hartzler; his son, Aaron (Katie) Hartzler; his grandsons, Dylan and Elliot Hartzler; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Peanut.

Galen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill and Stephanie Pope for their help and support.

