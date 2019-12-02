September 13, 1939-November 27, 2019
MATHERVILLE — Galen A. Filler, 80, of Matherville, Ill., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Aperion Health Care Center, East Moline.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Graveside services are Wednesday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, by 11 a.m. to process to the cemetery.
Galen Alvin Filler was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Harvey, N.D., to Alvin and Viola (Dockter) Filler. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a self-employed salesman.
He is survived by his mother, Viola Filler, of Harvey, N.D.; his son and daughter-in-law, Chip and Jill Filler, of Orion, Ill.; five grandchildren; his brother, Jay (Mary), of Harvey N.D.; his sisters, Karen (Filler) Barnett, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Connie (Filler) (Sam) Pate, of Austin, Texas, and his significant other, Judy Maynard, of Matherville.
