{{featured_button_text}}

September 13, 1939-November 27, 2019

MATHERVILLE — Galen A. Filler, 80, of Matherville, Ill., died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Aperion Health Care Center, East Moline.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Graveside services are Wednesday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, by 11 a.m. to process to the cemetery.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Galen Alvin Filler was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Harvey, N.D., to Alvin and Viola (Dockter) Filler. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a self-employed salesman.

He is survived by his mother, Viola Filler, of Harvey, N.D.; his son and daughter-in-law, Chip and Jill Filler, of Orion, Ill.; five grandchildren; his brother, Jay (Mary), of Harvey N.D.; his sisters, Karen (Filler) Barnett, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Connie (Filler) (Sam) Pate, of Austin, Texas, and his significant other, Judy Maynard, of Matherville.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Galen Filler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments