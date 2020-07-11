× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 7, 1951-July 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Gale E. Wingert, 68, of Rock Island, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home.

A gathering to celebrate Gale's life will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Gale Ernest Wingert was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Moline, the son of Earl Ernest and Dorothy (Kunert) Wingert. He married Janet Westmoreland on Nov. 23, 1979. He worked for Jewell Tool Technology for 25 years.

He attended Word of Life Church in Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing, music, and cooking. In his younger years, he loved to drink beer and play his guitar. Above all else, God and family were the most important thing to Gale.