October 7, 1951-July 9, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Gale E. Wingert, 68, of Rock Island, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home.
A gathering to celebrate Gale's life will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.
Gale Ernest Wingert was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Moline, the son of Earl Ernest and Dorothy (Kunert) Wingert. He married Janet Westmoreland on Nov. 23, 1979. He worked for Jewell Tool Technology for 25 years.
He attended Word of Life Church in Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing, music, and cooking. In his younger years, he loved to drink beer and play his guitar. Above all else, God and family were the most important thing to Gale.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; six children, Kristina Snyder of Rock Island, Michelle Morris of Rock Island, Julie Bennett of Rock Island, Tammy Whittle of Colorado, Billy Blue Boyer of Arizona, and Annette Wingert of Rock Island; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, his twin, Dale Wingert of Texas, and Bobby Steen of Rock Island; a sister, Delmette Westmoreland of Galesburg; several nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs, Buddy and Lady. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Foda Phelps.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
