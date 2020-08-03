× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 7, 1944-March 12, 2020

SILVIS — Gail Karen Bell, 76, of Silvis, Ill., passed away, March 12, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island Hospital.

A closed interment service will be held on Aug. 7, 2020, at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Willow Springs, Ill.

Gail was born on Feb. 7, 1944, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo and Olive (Helm) Alexander, and eldest sibling to Brian Alexander, Jacquelyn Grenda and Robin Tuttle. She is survived by her husband, Victor J. Bell Jr., and son, Christopher P. Bell, and his wife, Mary Ackerland Bell; and a granddaughter.

She married Victor J. Bell Jr. on July 16, 1966, in Chicago, Ill. Gail graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in education. Her husband, son and numerous family and friends who enriched her life also attended Augustana College. Augustana continued to be a big part of her life. She traveled with Augustana College groups for a Latin American Study Abroad term and a Swedish Alumni trip. She loved teaching young children and had a long teaching career that included positions in Florida and a number of primary schools in the southwest suburbs of Chicago. She completed her master's degree in teaching at Roosevelt University in 1975.