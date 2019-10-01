September 17, 1951-September 30, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Gail Hancock, 68, of East Moline, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and there will be no services.
Gail was born on Sept. 17, 1951, in Savanna, Ill., the daughter of Don “Junior” and Shelmadene (Beaver) Schiner.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include husband, Richard; father, Junior, Mount Carroll; siblings, Vicky (Greg) Nielson, Tampico, Donny (Pauline) Cole, Sterling, Danny Cole, Sterling, Steve (Wendy) Cole, New Hampshire, Pam Cole, Grays Lake; and aunt, Alma Schiner, Clinton.
Preceding her in death are sons, Ian and Joshua Harms; mother; sister, Chris.
Memories may be shared at esterdahl.com.