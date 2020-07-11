Gael Lea Salmonson
March 5, 1944-July 3, 2020

ARDEN, N.C. — On July 3, 2020 Gael Lea Salmonson passed away at her home in Arden, N.C. She was 76 year old.

Gael was born on March 5, 1944 in Silvis, to Paul and Jane Salmonson. She obtained her M.S. degree in biology from UC-Berkeley. Subsequently, she channeled her love for learning by becoming a teacher. She taught second grade at Sandhill-Venable Elementary School in Asheville, N.C., for over 20 years. Gael enjoyed the outdoors, bird-watching, cats and, most of all, spending time with her grandson, Wyatt. She valued education, philanthropy and privacy. She is survived by, her three children, Aaron, Evangeline and Seth from her previous marriage to Teddy Uldricks; her grandson, Wyatt; and her sister, Anita. Respecting her wishes, she requested no flowers or memorial service, but rather donations be made in her name to the ASPCA.

