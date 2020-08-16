× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1956-August 13, 2020

MILAN -- G. Wayne Christopher, 64, of Milan, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

There will be no public services. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Wayne was born on May 24, 1956, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the son of Gordon and Lucille (Hauch) Christopher. He married Kristine Leonard on January 15, 1999, in Rock Island, Illinois. Wayne worked as an operations manager at Quad City Human Resources for 34 years. He was an avid race car driver and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. Wayne also enjoyed camping and fishing. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish Wayne’s memory is his wife, Kristine; mother, Lucille, Milan; daughters, Shaila Christopher, Milan and Brittney (Anthony Kosek) Short, Rock Island; sisters, Gloria (Andy) Vavra, Three Oaks, Mich., and Jean Welnetz, Michigan City, Ind.; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Gordon and sister, Gayle Porterfield.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of G. Christopher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.