June 24, 1937-October 18, 2019
MOLINE — Ned L. Gosa, Sr., 82, from Moline, passed away at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, with a rosary to be recited at 4 p.m., at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 246. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place; Memphis, TN 38105) or to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Ned was born on June 24, 1937, in Beaverton, Ala. He was the son of Lee and Leila (Stanford) Gosa. He married June Gengler in Muscatine, Iowa, on June 2, 1956. She preceded him in death on Nov. 1, 2008. Ned worked as a mechanic for Alcoa for 40 years.
Ned was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Coal Valley. He traveled to Alabama to visit family and took many road trips out west. He was an Alabama Football fan and he enjoyed taking care of his yard and garden. Ned loved spending time with his family and teasing his grandchildren. He had a great memory, and he was a great storyteller.
Survivors include his children, Tina (Tom) Prister, Allen Park, Michigan, John (Jennifer) Gosa, Moline; daughter-in-law, Terrina Gosa, Rock Island; grandchildren, Alicia Prister, Justin (Tiffany Jackson) Prister, Jonathan Prister, Andrew (Ludmila) Prister, and Chloe, Benjamin, and Adam Gosa; and sister, Vicki (David) Spurlin; two great-grandchildren, Nolan Holcombe and Wulfe Prister.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June; son, Ned Gosa, Jr.; brother, Edward Gosa; and sister, Annette Helms.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.