Funerals Sunday, June 28, 2020

TODAY (Sunday, June 28)
Robert “Bob” L. Crosby, 1 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
TOMORROW (Monday, June 29)
Oneta K. Curless, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Erica Jo Leacox, 4 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Joyce A. Westpfahl, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
PENDING
Thomas Brammann, 68, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Charlotte E. Dewispelaere, 89, of Moline, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Wesley Garwood, 59, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Steven K. Guthrie, 66, of Long Grove, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
George O. Johnson, 80, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aledo Health Care Center, Aledo. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Ora L. Lard, 43, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
