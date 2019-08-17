TODAY
None
TOMORROW
Duane H. Cunningham, 10 a.m., Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline.
Robert “Bob” Gail Kleinsmith, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.
Steven Ludin, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Susan Werner, 10 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Estate Cemetery, East Moline.
Lester La Verne Wherry, 1 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
PENDING
Doris A. Bosma, 93, of Milan, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Hugh W. Brown, 88, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Iowa City. Arrangements: St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Howard J. Dauphin, 77, of Mt. Carroll, died Thursday August 15, 2019, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll.
Lorraine A. Deaton, 90, of Davenport, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Ralph E. Kroll, 85, of Moline, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.