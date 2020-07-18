Funerals, pendings for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Today
None scheduled
Tomorrow
Christie Katherine Bradley, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Nova L. Gosney, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Denise M. Sullivan, 10:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Stanley “Stan” Waldorf, 1 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Dennis W. Wells, 12:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.
Pending
Cecil E. Baker, 96, of Moline, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Eleanor Bergren, 90, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Royce Edwards, 83, of Silvis, died Thursday, July 16, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Arlene Grimstad, 89, of Moline, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at The Centennial, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Nancy Holley, 75, of Colona, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Unity Point Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Nancy W. Meko, 88, of Davenport, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in her daughter's home,Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.
Russell Lyle Sheese, 82, of Moline, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Centennial Rehab, Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Margaret O. Spangler, 96, of Davenport, died on July 11, 2020, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Marjorie J. Wolfgram, 92, of Moline, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
