Funerals, pendings for Friday, July 24, 2020
Today (July 24)

Tony M. Carr, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jillian G. Clark, 2 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Virginia M. Gardner, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Connie Mattecheck, 10 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Alvin Spencer, 10:45 a.m, www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Bette L. Williams, 11 a.m., RLDS Cemetery rural Buffalo Prairie, Ill.

Tomorrow (July 25)

Eleanor Bergren, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream.

Kenneth D. Gustafson, 11 a.m., Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael E. Winston, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Rock Island.

Pending

Jack Elrick, 75, of East Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque. Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.

George Mark “Bub” Phillips died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.

Alain Serieyssol, 73, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Cheryl L. Smith, 76, of Silvis, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

