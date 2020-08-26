Funerals, pendings for August 27, 2020

Today
No services announced.
Tomorrow
Kathleen A. Anderson, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Ruby Boisvert, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.
Carolyn Jawoisz, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Judith and Harold Swanson, 2 p.m., Livestream www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-rockisland
Pending
Kimber L. Gay, 66, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Kendall K. Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Eric White, 54, of Port Byron, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
