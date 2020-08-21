Funerals, pendings for August 22, 2020

Today
Arlyn C. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., Loraine Untied Methodist Church, Prophetstown.
Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 9 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
DeLoris M. Goodrow, 2 p.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Leland R. Peterson, 11 a.m., Woodhull Cemetery.
Scott Sedam, 2 p.m., New Boston Cemetery.
Richard A. Tillberg, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park.
Tomorrow
Marilyn J. Turnmire, 4 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.
Pending
David W. Collins, 81, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Donald G. Fletcher, 76, of Milan, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Carolyn Ruth Mundt, 75, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Tom L. Proksch, 71, of Milan, died Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
