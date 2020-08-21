 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals, pendings for August 22, 2020
View Comments

Funerals, pendings for August 22, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Arlyn C. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., Loraine Untied Methodist Church, Prophetstown.

Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 9 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

DeLoris M. Goodrow, 2 p.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Leland R. Peterson, 11 a.m., Woodhull Cemetery.

Scott Sedam, 2 p.m., New Boston Cemetery.

Richard A. Tillberg, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park.

Tomorrow

Marilyn J. Turnmire, 4 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Pending

David W. Collins, 81, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Donald G. Fletcher, 76, of Milan, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Carolyn Ruth Mundt, 75, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Tom L. Proksch, 71, of Milan, died Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News