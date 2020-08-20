 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals, pendings for August 21, 2020
View Comments

Funerals, pendings for August 21, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Rocklin Dale Akins, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.

Annie M. Burnett, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.

Blanche J. Eriksen, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Ronald E. Kunkel, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.

Marjorie J. Myers, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Joan K. Robinson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Live-streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Gerald "Willie" Underwood, 3 p.m., Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona.

Tomorrow

Arlyn C. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., Loraine Untied Methodist Church, Prophetstown.

Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 9 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

DeLoris M. Goodrow, 2 p.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Leland R. Peterson, 11 a.m., Woodhull Cemetery.

Richard A. Tillberg, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park.

Pending

Brian “Randy” Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Marshall Douglas, 80, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Michael A. Fobber, 53, of Hanover, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.

Joan Elda Hofmeister, 93, of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Daniel Mendoza Jr., 40, of Rock Island, died Monday Aug. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dr. Anita L. Pinc, 52, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Craig A. Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News