Funerals, pendings for August 21, 2020

Richard A. Tillberg, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park.

Pending

Brian “Randy” Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Marshall Douglas, 80, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Michael A. Fobber, 53, of Hanover, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.

Joan Elda Hofmeister, 93, of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Daniel Mendoza Jr., 40, of Rock Island, died Monday Aug. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dr. Anita L. Pinc, 52, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Craig A. Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.