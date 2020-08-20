Funerals, pendings for August 21, 2020

Today
Rocklin Dale Akins, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Annie M. Burnett, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Blanche J. Eriksen, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Ronald E. Kunkel, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Marjorie J. Myers, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Joan K. Robinson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Live-streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Gerald "Willie" Underwood, 3 p.m., Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona.
Tomorrow
Arlyn C. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., Loraine Untied Methodist Church, Prophetstown.
Lee Qulia (McCoy) Barber, 9 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
DeLoris M. Goodrow, 2 p.m., Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Leland R. Peterson, 11 a.m., Woodhull Cemetery.
Richard A. Tillberg, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park.
Pending
Brian “Randy” Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Marshall Douglas, 80, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Michael A. Fobber, 53, of Hanover, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
Joan Elda Hofmeister, 93, of Prophetstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Daniel Mendoza Jr., 40, of Rock Island, died Monday Aug. 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Dr. Anita L. Pinc, 52, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Craig A. Verbeke, 61, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
