Funerals, pendings for August 20, 2020

Today
James R. "Jim" Adamson, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Ronald Griffen, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Live-streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream
James "Jim" B. Moose, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, East Moline.
Tomorrow
Rocklin Dale Akins, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Colona.
Annie M. Burnett, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Blanche J. Eriksen, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Ronald E. Kunkel, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan.
Marjorie J. Myers, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Joan K. Robinson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Live-streamed at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Scott Sedam, 2 p.m., New Boston Cemetery.
Gerald "Willie" Underwood, 3 p.m., Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona.
Pending
Evelyn C. Anderson, 86, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Steven T. Branham, 65, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Peoria. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
William R. “Will” Frahm, 33, of Long Grove, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
Myles E. Frazier, 82, of Davenport, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Betty-Jane Karn, 89, of Silvis, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Tom L. Proksch, 71, of Milan, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
David A. Rogers, 72, of Cordova, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.
Marilyn J. Turnmire, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Alfred Patrick “Pat” Wild, 78. of Hanover, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
