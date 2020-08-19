You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals, pendings for August 19, 2020
Today

Willie Johnson, Jr., 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Pauline “Paula” “Lala” Munos Sandoval, 4 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Tomorrow

James R. "Jim" Adamson, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Ronald Griffen, 1 p.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Live-streamed at: https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream

James "Jim" B. Moose, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, East Moline.

Pending

Arlyn Anderson, 85, of Erie, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Alberta L. Hudson, 97, of Moline, died, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Patricia A. LeBlanc, 88, of Aledo, died, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Esther M. Martin, 85, of Tipton, Iowa, previously of Lanark, Illinois, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Cedar Manor Nursing Center, Tipton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Lanark, Ill.

Leland R. Peterson, 83 of Woodhull, Ill., died Monday, August 17, 2020, at OSF St. Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.

Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

