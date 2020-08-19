Funerals, pendings for August 19, 2020

Today
Willie Johnson, Jr., 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Pauline “Paula” “Lala” Munos Sandoval, 4 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Tomorrow
James R. "Jim" Adamson, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Ronald Griffen, 1 p.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Live-streamed at: https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream
James "Jim" B. Moose, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, East Moline.
Pending
Arlyn Anderson, 85, of Erie, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Alberta L. Hudson, 97, of Moline, died, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Patricia A. LeBlanc, 88, of Aledo, died, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Esther M. Martin, 85, of Tipton, Iowa, previously of Lanark, Illinois, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Cedar Manor Nursing Center, Tipton, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Lanark, Ill.
Leland R. Peterson, 83 of Woodhull, Ill., died Monday, August 17, 2020, at OSF St. Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.
Judy A. Ryckaert, 81, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
