Funerals for Wednesday June 3, 2020
Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 8:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Pending

Harold E Boyd, 72, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 74, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock island.

Ted E. Davies, 100, Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

James Hanson, 57, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joyce L. Hradek, 89, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in ManorCare Heath Services – Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Richard J. Leonard Sr., 91 of Joy, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Robert “Bob” Mulholland Jr., 82, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Clyde C. Schoeck, 80, of Milan, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Shyla Walker, 8, of Davenport, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Donald L. Wilson, 81, of Moline, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

