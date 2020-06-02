Funerals for Wednesday June 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 8:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Pending

Harold E Boyd, 72, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 74, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock island.

Ted E. Davies, 100, Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

James Hanson, 57, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joyce L. Hradek, 89, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in ManorCare Heath Services – Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Richard J. Leonard Sr., 91 of Joy, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.