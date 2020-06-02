Funerals for Wednesday June 3, 2020

Today
Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 8:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Pending
Harold E Boyd, 72, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 74, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock island.
Ted E. Davies, 100, Rock Island, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
James Hanson, 57, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Joyce L. Hradek, 89, of Davenport, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in ManorCare Heath Services – Utica Ridge, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Richard J. Leonard Sr., 91 of Joy, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Robert “Bob” Mulholland Jr., 82, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Clyde C. Schoeck, 80, of Milan, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Shyla Walker, 8, of Davenport, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Donald L. Wilson, 81, of Moline, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
