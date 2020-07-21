Funerals for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Today

Elaine L. Hare, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Robert “Bob” Rasmussen, 10 a.m., https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/

Marjorie J. Wolfgram, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Tomorrow

None scheduled.

Pending

Rosara Gallagher, 78, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Belinda “Lini” J. Hull, 54, of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Barbara A. Mason, 53, of Davenport, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Glean E. “Ike” McCleeary, 90, of Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Alvin Spencer, 75, of East Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

William Ross Stilson, 79 of Walcott, Iowa, died Saturday, July 18, 2020. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries, Davenport.

James Doyle White, 94, of Moline, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living, Illini Restorative Care. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

