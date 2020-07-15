Funerals for today, Wenesday, July 15, 2020
Funerals for today, Wenesday, July 15, 2020

Today

NO services scheduled.

Tomorrow

Jerry Lee Hintze, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

