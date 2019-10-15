TODAY
None
TOMORROW
Margeret E. Holt, 5 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
James Charles Kingman, 11:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Bernard P. Klauer, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Robert K. Luepke, 10:30 a.m., at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary L. Reedy, 1:30 p.m., Western Township Cemetery, Orion.
Rhoda Ann Runyon, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline.
PENDING
Cheryl Ann Fletcher, 63, of East Moline, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
Richard Galli, 71, of Kewanee, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Royal Oaks Care Center, Kewanee. Arrangements: Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home.
Henry C. McElroy IV, 44, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island
Gary L. Pence, 68, of Galesburg, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Generations of Rock Island, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.