Funerals for today Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Today
Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 11 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook
Chad Mitchell Ristau, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Tomorrow
Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 8:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Pending
Jillian Clark, 66, of Moline died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Rebecca Enstrom, 63 of Galesburg, Ill., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.
Marsha A. Foutch, 73, of Milan died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Darlene B. Keenan, 87, of Moline Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Jeffrery Matlick, 48, of Geneseo died Sunday, May 31, 2020 Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Joel R. Vandemore, 52, of Geneseo died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.