Funerals for today Tuesday, June 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today

Leoba “Lee” Kinney, 11 a.m., www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook

Chad Mitchell Ristau, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Tomorrow

Bienvenido “Ben” A. Arboleda Jr., 8:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Pending

Jillian Clark, 66, of Moline died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Rebecca Enstrom, 63 of Galesburg, Ill., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home, Alpha.

Marsha A. Foutch, 73, of Milan died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the emergency room at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Darlene B. Keenan, 87, of Moline Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.