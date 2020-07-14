Funerals for today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Funerals for today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Today

Bob L. Johnson, 10:30 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church.

Keith G. Vollrath, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Tomorrow

No services scheduled.

