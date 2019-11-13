TODAY
Nancy Lee Cappaert, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Howard “Howie” C. Carlile, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Beatriz Casas Ponce, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Martha Stratton, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Rodney K. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Evelyn Beswick, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Reformed Church, Morrison.
Gary Lee Mitton, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Albert C. Raes, 1 p.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Charles “Chuck” P. Sladek Jr., noon, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
David A. Sparks, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Hazel M. Holloway, 92, of Bettendorf, formerly of Orion, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Jeffery R. Paavo, 51, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.