{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Nancy Lee Cappaert, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Howard “Howie” C. Carlile, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Beatriz Casas Ponce, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Martha Stratton, 10 a.m., St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

Rodney K. Anderson, 10:30 a.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Evelyn Beswick, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Reformed Church, Morrison.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Gary Lee Mitton, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Albert C. Raes, 1 p.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.

Charles “Chuck” P. Sladek Jr., noon, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

David A. Sparks, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

PENDING

Hazel M. Holloway, 92, of Bettendorf, formerly of Orion, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jeffery R. Paavo, 51, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

To plant a tree in memory of s Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments