Funerals for today Thursday, May 28, 2020

Today
Clifford C. Bolt Jr., 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Tomorrow
Clift Earl Farmer, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.
Pending
James Allen Anders, 55, of Rock Island died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Fredrick “Fred” E. Fuller, 88, of Reynolds, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Helen Jones-Lambert, 66, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rickey Allen Lawrence, 69, of Bettendorf, died Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Shirley M. Longley, 91, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.