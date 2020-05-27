Funerals for today Thursday, May 28, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today

Clifford C. Bolt Jr., 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Tomorrow

Clift Earl Farmer, noon, Word of Life Church, Rock Island.

Pending

James Allen Anders, 55, of Rock Island died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Fredrick “Fred” E. Fuller, 88, of Reynolds, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Helen Jones-Lambert, 66, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Rickey Allen Lawrence, 69, of Bettendorf, died Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Shirley M. Longley, 91, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.