{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Ruth C. Gentry, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.

Pamela J. Meyers, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

TOMORROW

Karen A. Adamson, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.

Lon A. Bacon, 3 p.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joan S. Bergren, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Donald W. Harrell, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

JoAnne M. Hopkins, 10:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Susan A. Miller, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

PENDING

Michael F. Agin, 83, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.

Patricia “Pat” Allen, 85, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

John F. Collins, 95, of Moline, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Delores M. DuPrey, 83 died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Emogene Kimball, 94, of Buffalo Prairie, Ill., died Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

To plant a tree in memory of today Thursday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments