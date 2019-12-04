TODAY
Ruth C. Gentry, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson.
Pamela J. Meyers, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Karen A. Adamson, 10 a.m., New Windsor Presbyterian Church.
Lon A. Bacon, 3 p.m., Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Joan S. Bergren, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.
Donald W. Harrell, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
JoAnne M. Hopkins, 10:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.
Susan A. Miller, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
PENDING
Michael F. Agin, 83, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.
Patricia “Pat” Allen, 85, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
John F. Collins, 95, of Moline, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Delores M. DuPrey, 83 died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Emogene Kimball, 94, of Buffalo Prairie, Ill., died Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.