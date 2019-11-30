{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Cleone A. Loenser, 3 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Geneseo.

TOMORROW

Lawrence E. “Larry” Barton, 11 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Prophetstown.

Eleanor P. Carr, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline.

Kenneth L. Louck, 11 a.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.

John R. Malmstrom, 10 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

Russell C. Newnham, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Brian P. Smith, 10 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Elizabeth C. “Bette” Verstraete, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.

Richard C. Wiquist Sr., 1 p.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover.

PENDING

Susan E. Adkins, 70, of Bettendorf, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Michael F. Agin, 83, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Thomas Patrick McCarthy III, 47, of Eldridge, Iowa, died Nov. 21, 2019, at Winning Wheels Inc. in Prophetstown. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Eugene C. Rebello, 90, of Rock Island, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lois A. Thiemann, 84, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

To plant a tree in memory of s Sunday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments