Funerals for today Sunday, June 14, 2020
View Comments

Funerals for today Sunday, June 14, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

No services reported.

Tomorrow

Joseph B. Burns, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Dr. Peter Kennedy, 2 p.m., Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello

Pending

Bessie Scheff, 55, of Moline, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Morning Star Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home.

Bruce A. Smiley, 63, of Davenport, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

John Strelow, 82, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Allen “Al” Tysma, 84, of East Moline, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News