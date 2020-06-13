Funerals for today Sunday, June 14, 2020

Today
No services reported.
Tomorrow
Joseph B. Burns, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Dr. Peter Kennedy, 2 p.m., Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello
Pending
Bessie Scheff, 55, of Moline, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Morning Star Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home.
Bruce A. Smiley, 63, of Davenport, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
John Strelow, 82, of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing & Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Allen “Al” Tysma, 84, of East Moline, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
