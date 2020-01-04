Funerals for today Sunday, January 5, 2020

TODAY
Louise Hendrix, 2 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Sarah J. Wise, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Shirley M. Child, 10:30 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Sherrard.
Daniel Lee Hanell, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Robert A. Harmon, 1 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Miriam L. Heilwagner, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Reverend RC (Ralph Carrol) Johnson, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Beverly A. Kautz, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Elaine M Siebke, 11:30 a.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church, Aledo.
Lois Jeanne Thomas, 10:30 a.m., Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.
PENDING
Thomas A. Guzzo Sr., 96, of Rock Island, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center of Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Angel Lopez, 44, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Michael McCollom, 76, of Milan, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
George Osborn, 75, of Savanna, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, Savanna, Ill. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Williams, 80, Moline, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.