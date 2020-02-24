Funerals for today Sunday, February 24, 2020

Today
Virginia C. Caudill, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Leah C. Danielson, 11 a.m., The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jerry L. Franklin, 6 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Keith A. Linden, 11 a.m., Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.
You have free articles remaining.
Floyd “Shortie” Miller, 10:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Tomorrow
Michael S. Crow, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Larry D. “Butch” King Sr., 11 a.m., Hamlet Cemetery.
Jane A. Phillips, 1 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Judith Ann “Judie” Romeo, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.