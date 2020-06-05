Funerals for today Saturday, June 6, 2020
View Comments

Funerals for today Saturday, June 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream

Angelina Terronez, Spanish-1 p.m., English-3 p.m., Zoom.

Tomorrow

No services reported.

Pending

Donald W. England, 73, of Orion, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lawrence L. Haas, 86, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Jeanet M. Long, 97, of Geneseo, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Francis “Cork” E. Steen, 91, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 05, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News