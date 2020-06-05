Funerals for today Saturday, June 6, 2020

Today
Gerald “Jerry” Braughton, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream
Angelina Terronez, Spanish-1 p.m., English-3 p.m., Zoom.
Tomorrow
No services reported.
Pending
Donald W. England, 73, of Orion, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Lawrence L. Haas, 86, of Mt. Carroll, Ill., died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Jeanet M. Long, 97, of Geneseo, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Francis “Cork” E. Steen, 91, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 05, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.