Today

Denis P. Ceurvorst, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Josephine “Jo Ann” (Werthmann) Gerety, 10:30 a.m., St Paul's Catholic Church, Davenport.

Mary L. Sims, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Tomorrow

Dorothy Lucille Batten, 10 a.m., Silvis United Methodist Church (Christ Church).

Charles Manuel Diaz, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Karen “Judy” Doubler, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan, IL.

Franklin “Ted” D. Tapscott, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, IL.

