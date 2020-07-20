Funerals for today, Monday, July 20, 2020

Today
Christie Katherine Bradley, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Nova L. Gosney, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Denise M. Sullivan, 10:30 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Stanley “Stan” Waldorf,1 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Dennis W. Wells, 12:30 p.m., National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.
Tomorrow
Robert Harrilchak, 1 p.m., National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Raymond Clifton Robbins, 1:30 p.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.
Roy Woitte, 11:30 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park, East Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.