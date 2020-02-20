Funerals for today Friday, February 21, 2020

Today
Lois V. Larrabee, 10 a.m., Ridgecrest Village Chapel, Davenport.
Rosalie Schmidt, 10 a.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, Blue Grass, Iowa.
Tomorrow
David Allen "Dave" Clouw, 4 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy E. Nussbaum,11 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Cynthia “Cindy” A. Redding, at 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo, Ill.
Kenneth Schipper, 10:30 a.m., Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton.
Genevieve "Jenny" Sellers, 10 a.m., Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.
Laurel James Venable, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Paul Loren Winchell, 3 p.m., Quad City Eckankar Center, Moline.