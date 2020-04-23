Funerals for today Friday, April 24, 2020

Today
Samuel S. Collins, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream.
Betty Lee Watson, 10 a.m., www.facebook.com/pg/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289
Tomorrow
None
Pending
Bobby J. Hickman, 64, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Unity Point Health Care, Rock Island. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Richard A. “Tack” Klier, 83, of Moline, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center to Centennial Rehab & Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Ruth A. King, 74, of Davenport, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Mark Resler, 56, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Jean M. VanZanten, 90, of Milan, died Thursday April 23, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
