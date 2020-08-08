You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals for today, August 9, 2020
View Comments

Funerals for today, August 9, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Karen Sue Parry, 10:30 a.m., Faith Family Church, Orion.

Tomorrow

Kimberly A. Kness, 11 a.m., Hopewell Cemetery, New Windsor.

Lenore E. "Linn" Leander, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services, Cambridge Chapel.

David P. Redman, 9:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery

Pending

Jacqueline "Jackie" DePorter, 88, formerly of East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Barry A. Duncan, 57, of Colona, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Cari L. Green, 58, of Davenport, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Janet R. Hudson, 86, of Davenport, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Gwendolyn “Gwen” J. Peacock, of Lenexa, Kan., died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Silver Crestat College Vista, Lenexa, Kan. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Elaine Ruberg, 90, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of East Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News