Funerals for today, August 9, 2020

Today
Karen Sue Parry, 10:30 a.m., Faith Family Church, Orion.
Tomorrow
Kimberly A. Kness, 11 a.m., Hopewell Cemetery, New Windsor.
Lenore E. "Linn" Leander, 1 p.m., Stackhouse-Moore Funeral and Cremation Services, Cambridge Chapel.
David P. Redman, 9:30 a.m., Rock Island National Cemetery
Pending
Jacqueline "Jackie" DePorter, 88, formerly of East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Barry A. Duncan, 57, of Colona, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.
Cari L. Green, 58, of Davenport, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Janet R. Hudson, 86, of Davenport, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” J. Peacock, of Lenexa, Kan., died on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Silver Crestat College Vista, Lenexa, Kan. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Elaine Ruberg, 90, of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of East Moline, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
