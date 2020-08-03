Funerals for today, August 3, 2020

Today
James E. Leatherman, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sharon I. Pate, 2 p.m., Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.
Tomorrow
Joan Marie Coughran, 4 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.
David Gottwalt, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Murel Peterson, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Carol June Tacey, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.
