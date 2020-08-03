You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals for today, August 3, 2020
Funerals for today, August 3, 2020

Today

James E. Leatherman, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Sharon I. Pate, 2 p.m., Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Tomorrow

Joan Marie Coughran, 4 p.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.

David Gottwalt, noon, Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.

Murel Peterson, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Carol June Tacey, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

