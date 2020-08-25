 Skip to main content
Funerals for today, August 26, 2020
Today

Brian “Randy” Ballard, 11 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

Tomorrow

No services announced.

Pending

Chad Armentrout, 44, of Keithsburg, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo.

Connie Cunningham, 59, of Colona, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Linda Louise Kehoe, 74, of Moline, died on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Mary “Pat” Patricia McCluskey, 95, of Bettendorf, died peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities, Moline.

James Mercer, 86, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Rudolph Ohrn, 82, of Moline, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Donald A. Oppenheimer, 92, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Edwin Spurr, 80, of East Moline, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Charles William "Bill" Yager, 10 a.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo.

