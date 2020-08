Funerals for today, August 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today (Aug. 2)

No services scheduled.

Tomorrow (Aug. 3)

Sharon I. Pate, 2 p.m., Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pending

Lillian O. Davis, 74, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at UPH-Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Judith A. Herman, 72, of LeClaire, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Linda L. Hylton, 66, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Elaine Newberg, 98, of East Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Otto Rumburg, 85, of Silvis, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Everett E. Sims, 90, of New Windsor, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brookstone Assisted Living, Aledo. Arrangements: Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.